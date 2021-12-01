Solar energy projects are becoming more common across Iowa, and they present an undeniable opportunity for rural communities and residents to gain new revenue and clean, reliable energy.
Iowa has been a leader in renewable energy development for decades and is currently the state that produces the highest percentage of its electricity from wind, solar, and energy storage power plants. The state was an early adopter of wind and has seen the benefits through job creation, tax revenue, and inexpensive, clean energy production.
As of August 2021, Iowa had at least 287.3 megawatts of total installed solar capacity. This is up from 2 MW installed in 2012. Utility-scale solar projects are being proposed and constructed across the state, and Iowa is on track to exceed 1,500 MW of solar over the next few years. These projects bring both temporary and permanent jobs, lease payments to landowners, and clean energy to the communities in which they are located.
Additionally, solar projects can provide new tax revenue to rural communities through the state’s utility replacement tax. This tax assists rural counties in funding essential services, and currently generates about $169 million in tax revenue for counties across the state.
Clinton County has an opportunity to take part in this growing industry through utility-scale solar development. Through public meetings and comment periods, as well as a transparent decision making process, county officials and community members should work together to ensure the development of solar energy is done in a way that maximizes the benefits to the affected communities and participating landowners.
Nick Summers, Policy Assistant
Center for Rural Affairs, Lyons, Nebraska
