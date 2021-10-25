Recently the Clinton Herald published an article about a solar farm in consideration near Grand Mound.Make no mistake, what is happening in this small town will set the stage for more developments for years to come across Clinton County.
Another article quoted a Ranger Power executive trying to tout that impacted residents volunteered their land, and it’s just a few parcels here and there. Here is what they are not saying. Fifteen hundred acres is not a parcel here and there. Many residents that will be impacted did not volunteer.
A recent study by the University of Rhode Island found property values decline significantly near a solar farm (7-25%); however, developers will deny this.
The most damaging solar farms are those that surround three sides of a property, and yet some property owners have made decisions that will leave non-participating residential homeowners surrounded on three to four sides with panels. Would you buy a house in the middle of a solar farm?
Cadmium run off from damaged panels can cause contamination of water (damage caused by hailstorms, strong winds – basic Iowa weather), and many rural residents use well water with no access to city services. A developer can’t guarantee anything because they will likely be selling off the asset, so who is accountable in 5 years, 10 years. What happens after 15 years (or less) when efficiency is reduced and profit decreases, but the cost to decommission and replace panels outpaces profits?
What happens when the agreement changes hands multiple times, and lawyers from big business step in to re-negotiate the terms of landowners' agreements?
Educate yourself, and rely on independent data, created by those not being paid to sell a project.
Thirty-five years is a long time. Tax abatements are already scheduled to be pulled back, which is why the mad rush now. What about nuisance noise, and magnetic fields…how much do we really know about the potential side effects on residents?
Again, we are not talking about a few solar panels used by private individuals; we are discussing 1,500 acres. Landowners that volunteered and decision makers tout property rights, while seeing dollar signs. But it's the non-participating landowners that really suffer.
Property rights don’t exist in a silo. When what you do impacts others, it absolutely matters.
We absolutely support affordable, clean, smart, renewable energy to benefit our county, state and country. But it needs to be thoughtfully planned and responsibly built. Even in the same area, developers have other options that don’t impact non-participating residents; but billion-dollar companies are looking for the cheapest, quickest way to meet their renewable energy goals, and why would they care about a few individuals who will have their lives changed forever.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors are now responsible for deciding our fate, not just of Grand Mound, but for all of Clinton County.
This is just the beginning.
Ginger Pingel, Grand Mound
