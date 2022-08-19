When the chance came to put potentially decisive votes behind their words Aug. 7, the Iowa Republicans blinked.
The Inflation Reduction Act that the U.S. Senate passed last Sunday (and the U.S. House on Friday) is undeniably ambitious and full of substance, even if people argue over the wisdom of how it approaches environmental regulation and taxes.
The debate that preceded the bill’s approval, in contrast, downplayed substance in favor of all manner of partisan and parliamentary distraction, the stuff that people love to hate about Congress.
One episode stood out as a particularly galling case of elevating those distractions instead of addressing a really big problem, when 43 senators rejected a measure to make the cost of insulin more manageable for people with private insurance.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa were among the 43. And so, increasing price tags for the indispensable medication were left as the problem of millions of insulin-dependent Americans. The Iowa Republicans’ justifications for their votes deserve a hearing, but this was a case where procedural complaints should have taken a back seat, where the bottom line should have been choosing to do some good over no good. When they get another chance, they need to vote “yes.”
There’s more to the story, of course, than just what happened during the Senate’s overnight “vote-a-rama” on proposals to amend Democrats’ climate and health care spending and taxation measure.
Tens of millions of Americans have diabetes, and millions use insulin to regulate blood sugar and stay alive. Yale University researchers said in July that 14% of insulin users — that’s over 1 million people — spent at least 40% of what they had left after food and housing on insulin.
Rationing or stopping insulin injections — which happens when people have to weigh the treatment against buying food and paying rent or a mortgage — can lead to dehydration as well as acidification of the blood. It’s deadly. ...
This September, Grassley and Ernst must demonstrate that they really do think it’s important to ensure that everyone can afford this life-or-death drug.
Des Moines Register
