January 9 started the first week of the Iowa Legislative Assembly that is set to last 110 days. We welcomed 14 new members into the Iowa Senate and elected Senator Amy Sinclair as the Senate President and Senator Jack Whitver as Senate Majority Leader.
The first week involves organization of the session and features speeches by Governor Kim Reynolds, Chief Justice Suzy Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court, Major General Ben Corell of the Iowa National Guard and other legislative leaders. These speeches deliver a summary of the past year and lay out plans for the next year, giving us a good idea about goals of each caucus and branch of government.
We also had introductory committee meetings and we will begin conducting sub-committees on bills that have already been filed in either the House or the Senate. In the Iowa Senate, I am proud that we will continue to conduct our sub-committees online via Zoom and in person to allow more Iowans to participate in the process.
This session, I will continue to serve as Assistant Majority Leader as well as on the Education, Natural Resources and Environment, Transportation, and Ways & Means committees. I will also continue serving as Vice Chair on both the Education Budget Subcommittee and the State Government Committee. New this year is a Senate Technology Committee that I look forward to serving on as the Chair. On that committee I anticipate that we will focus on a variety of subjects including continued expansion of broadband across Iowa, cyber-security, ransomware, STEM education and programming, consumer data protection, software licensing, privacy, Cloud computing and digital stalking. I intend to pursue ways to responsibly use technology to make government more efficient and effective as well as ensure that technology-related policy in our state protects the rights and data of our citizens without stifling innovation and creativity in our business and technology sectors.
Looking Back
Since 2017, we have reduced income taxes, eliminated burdensome regulations on Iowa businesses, protected life and the 2nd Amendment, and funded our priorities in education, health care, and public safety.
Last year, the legislature passed a historic tax bill for Iowa, implementing a 3.9% flat tax for all Iowans, reducing the corporate tax rate, and providing farmers with a first-time pension exemption. House File 2317 moved Iowa from the eighth highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth lowest when it is fully implemented. Starting January 1 this year, all taxes on retirement income in Iowa were eliminated. Eliminating this tax was one more step we are taking to make our state more competitive, keep more people in our state, and make Iowa the best place to live.
Looking Ahead
In her speech, Governor Reynolds announced significant reforms on her agenda to improve our state and the lives of Iowans, including major education reforms, expanding Iowa’s workforce, and updating the services the state offers. We will work through her proposals in the coming weeks and I will provide updates in these weekly newsletters on their status.
Tax reform continues as we look at the burden of property taxes on our citizens. Property taxes is an issue we hear about often because they have increased dramatically over the last several years. Iowa has some of the highest property taxes in the country. We will be looking into how we can best bring some relief to Iowa taxpayers, limit the size and cost of local government, and bring more transparency to a complicated process.
Additionally, over the interim, I heard from constituents from around my district on various issues including the carbon pipeline and eminent domain, workforce shortages, continuing to improve access to mental health, keeping communities safe, access to affordable childcare and housing, quality of life issues from water quality to recreation and helping students get the education and training they need to get the good paying jobs in our area. I also heard about the need to address distracted driving with a hands-free bill to make roads safer for everyone, support for retirees living on a fixed income and maternal health that supports crisis pregnancies, healthy pregnancies and post-partum support that gives the children of Iowa the best start so they can reach their maximum potential.
I look forward to working on these issues during the 2023 session and keeping you updated as our work progresses. As bills move through the legislative process, please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563) 289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
