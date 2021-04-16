Iowa community providers support people in our communities who need mental health and disability services. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic turned our state upside down, community providers faced a crisis-level workforce shortage.
Community providers were grateful that Gov. Reynolds recognized the crisis and included much-needed financial support in the budget she proposed in January. We know that state legislators on both side of the aisle, including Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, understand the challenges facing community providers in Iowa.
We urge the Legislature to support the home and community-based services, habilitation care and intermediate care facility/intellectual disability services funding included by Gov. Reynolds in her proposed budget.
The direct support professionals employed by Iowa community providers deliver mental health and disability support and services. They are a lifeline for many Iowans. Their support allows people to stay in their homes, as opposed to state institutions. In addition to providing what people think of as standard care, these professionals often assist with cooking, cleaning, budgeting, shopping, banking, job development/coaching, transportation, and community activities.
For Iowans who depend on these services, Medicaid provides the financial support for their care. Medicaid exists to serve the disability populations. As a result, community providers’ ability to recruit and retain direct support professionals is based almost entirely on Medicaid reimbursement rates for services.
And unfortunately, these reimbursement rates are not keeping up. Since 1993, the reimbursement rate for these services is only 76 percent of what it would be if it had kept up with inflation. While community providers understand the state government has a responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayers’ money, state leaders must also consider the real-life consequences the lack of financial support is having on our ability to care for Iowans.
A community provider’s ability to pay a competitive wage for direct support professionals is tied directly to Medicaid reimbursement rates and, as a result, providers are struggling to keep these professionals from leaving the field for other jobs. As a result, nearly every community provider in Iowa reports they are struggling to hire direct support professionals.
Governor Kim Reynolds recognizes this is a problem and included funding in her January budget proposal to support these communities. We think this is a crucial step and urge state legislators to include funding in the final state budget to support the home and community-based services, habilitation care and intermediate care facility/intellectual disability services delivered by Iowa community providers.
Shane Buer, executive director, Skyline Center, Inc.
Devin Land, executive director, L'Arche Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.