When the Iowa Legislature took a “30 Day Pause”, we granted Gov. Kim Reynolds temporary powers to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and ease the disruptions it has caused in daily life.
Since then, Governor Reynolds has used feedback gathered from the Center for Disease Control and state departments (the Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Finance Authority, and Iowa Workforce Development to name a few), citizens, schools, organizations and businesses to make data-driven decisions to help Iowans across the state get through these difficult times.
There are reliable links to very informative websites from experts at both state and federal levels. Please go to these websites to avoid rumors, misinformation and scams.
The Iowa Department of Education at https://educateiowa.gov/ has information for school meal services, community colleges, and preschool through 12th grade. They have also created the Continuous Learning Task Force with 31 representatives from school districts, nonpublic schools, Iowa’s three virtual schools, Area Education Agencies and statewide education associations, among others, to determine what can be done to educate all of our students across the state by granting school districts flexibility to meet students’ needs through online learning and other innovative solutions.
Iowa Economic Development Authority has put together a number of resources for both businesses and employees affected by COVID-19. This includes a small business relief program, information on the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Assistance program, Community Development Block Grant funds to support infectious disease response, and unemployment related to the pandemic. All of this information can be found by going to www.iowabusinessrecovery.com
Additionally, Iowa Workforce Development has a lot of information and resources on unemployment insurance on their website, www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19
If you contact them for questions or information, I encourage you to be patient. People all over our state are calling and they are receiving a very high volume of calls. I know they are trying to be helpful to every Iowan in their time of need.
If you are looking for other resources, and are not sure where to go, the Iowa Senate Republicans have put together a web page with links to various state agencies and departments and their information on COVID-19. This site includes updates from the governor’s office, tax information, and links to the above information. Please visit www.iowasenaterepublicans.com/covid-19-resources/ or contact me with questions you may have.
I have also gotten many questions on the availability of testing for coronavirus. The decision on whether or not to administer a test is made by a doctor following the guidance of the CDC. Since this virus is new, it took time to develop and replicate the tests and the quantity of tests is limited. As a result, only individuals who meet certain criteria are allowed to receive a test. The volume of testing will continue to increase as more and more tests are produced. Another concern is the dwindling supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers from the contagion while working. The White House has called on private-sector companies to ramp up production of these safety items.
For more information on what is happening with COVID-19 in Iowa and across the country, here are additional resources you can use:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus
A hotline has been set up for Iowans to call with COVID-19 related questions. It is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The State of Iowa is doing whatever it can to help Iowans through this crisis. At the federal level, they are also working on a legislative package to help citizens and assist those who have been affected.
Please stay home as much as possible, even if you are young and healthy, donate blood, run errands for those in your life who are elderly or immuno-compromised, support local small business, donate supplies like gloves and masks to local hospitals and thank the first responders and health care workers. They are working extra hard to protect all of us and we need to do our part to make sure that we do not overload the system.
Continue to be safe by practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing, covering your cough/sneezes and disinfecting surfaces frequently. As always, call or email me with your questions and concerns as we navigate this crisis together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.