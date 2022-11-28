With the holidays approaching, we look forward to getting together with friends and family. It’s also a time when prevention plays an especially important role. With the approaching New Year, it also brings about a deadly time of year.
The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration reported that from October to December 2020, 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug (based on studied trauma centers).
NHTSA’s 2020 study showed an increase of the prevalence of alcohol, cannabinoids, and opioids during the recent public health emergency.
Driving while impaired not only puts us in harm’s way, but others in harm’s way as well.
The use of any substance can cause physical and mental alterations to a person. The use of marijuana can cause depression, anxiety, suicide planning, and psychotic episodes. Marijuana also affects a person’s movements and coordination (SAMSHA). Alcohol causes an interference in communication with our body and can affect the way we move or react.
Alcohol, marijuana and opioids all act as central nervous system depressants. As a result, a person may have slowed reactions, impaired judgement and decision making, and loss of focus, all which result in an unsafe driver, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Preventionists in all states observe National Impaired Driving Prevention Month to help raise awareness of the consequences of impaired driving. Part of educating ourselves and families is knowing the laws and being on top of changing policies in different states. Knowing whether or not a substance is legal to consume is important, but also understanding that it is still illegal to drive impaired is just as important.
Preventionists help to promote strategies that will help bring us and our loved ones home safely during the holidays and every day.
Prevention does work. As we are coming into the holiday season it is important to educate ourselves. Impaired driving encompasses driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, cocaine, some prescribed medications, and over the counter medications.
As individuals, we need to know the risks of driving impaired and know what steps we need to take to stay safe. For more information about National Impaired Driving Prevention Month or drug-impaired driving, please contact ASAC Prevention at (319) 390-4611 or visit www.asac.us.
