On Aug. 24, the President announced a plan for student loan debt relief. Federal student loan repayment was originally halted in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and repayment was set to resume a few days after Aug. 24.
The new plan extends the payment moratorium through year end, offers partial debt cancellation, and includes proposed updates to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and a new income-based repayment plan. Opponents of the plan are weighing a court challenge, but as of this writing, no court filings have taken place.
The new framework includes cancellation of $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers with adjusted gross income of less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married filing jointly) based on income from 2020 or 2021, but not 2022. The loan cancellation increases to $20,000 for borrowers who are Pell Grant recipients. The repayment pause is being extended one “final” time through Dec. 31, 2022. Borrowers are expected to resume payments in January 2023.
Borrowers who are employed by a nonprofit organization, the military, or the government may be eligible to have their federal student loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. These temporary changes waive certain eligibility criteria for the program and make it easier for borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. These changes expire Oct. 31, 2022. Borrowers who might qualify for loan forgiveness or credit under the PSLF program due to these time-sensitive changes must apply to the program before Oct. 31, 2022. More information can be obtained from the administration’s PSLF website. In addition, the Department of Education has proposed allowing certain kinds of deferments and forbearances, such as those for Peace Corps and AmeriCorps service, National Guard duty, and military service, to count toward PSLF.
The Department of Education is proposing a new income-driven repayment plan. For undergraduate loans, it would cap monthly payments at 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income (currently borrower’s must pay 10% of their discretionary income). Borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less, the loan balance would be forgiven after 10 years of payments (currently borrowers must repay their loans for 20 years). The plan raises the amount of income considered non-discretionary, with the result that a borrower who earns an annual salary based on $15 minimum wage would not have to make payments. A borrower’s unpaid monthly interest is covered so that the borrower’s loan balance won’t grow due to interest as long as the borrower is making monthly payments. Income recertification becomes automatic, allowing the Department of Education to retrieve income information every year instead of making borrowers recertify their income annually.
Loan cancellation will not be automatic. The Department of Education will be creating a “simple” application for borrowers to claim relief, which is to be available in early October. Once borrowers complete an application, their loan cancellation should be processed within 4-6 weeks. It is recommended that borrowers apply before Nov. 15 in order to receive loan cancellation before the expiration of the payment pause on Dec. 31, 2022.
Student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income at the federal level. Tax treatment will vary at the state level. Current students are eligible if their loan was obtained before July 1, 2022. Borrowers that continued to make payments during the payment pause period can still qualify for loan cancellation if they meet the income guidelines.
------
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.