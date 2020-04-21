Editor’s Note: April is Community College Month. Throughout April, Clinton Community College leaders, faculty and graduates are submitting columns about the impact CCC has had on their lives and the community at large.
In June 2019, I walked into the Clinton Community College building for the first time. I walked in through the front doors and saw before me a sweeping collage with images of smiling faces and diligent workers that had a flow like that of the Mississippi River. I feel like this is the best way to describe the atmosphere at CCC, a diligent and happy place that allows students to make their dreams become a reality.
From the moment I arrived, I saw students in summer classes that were happy to be here, which is saying something because they are taking classes over what is largely accepted to be a “vacation” to the student world; however, they smiled nevertheless.
Students taking classes here are not just doing so with a sense of “I guess I need to do this” or “I want to get a job, so I guess I will” sort of attitude; instead, they focus on the way the college can help them achieve a dream; be that dream one they have had since childhood, or one they developed more recently in their formative years.
Ever since the beginning of the college in 1946, where a lot of the students coming through were veterans of the Second World War, CCC has been working with and helping students achieve their dreams. One only need to see the mural in the hallway I described earlier to see this. Pictured are students smiling earnestly in a way that cannot be looked at without smiling yourself; pictures of a class of nursing students smiling after passing their exams and making their dreams of helping people come true, and pictures of students in classrooms being able to express themselves in a way they never thought possible. Past and present unite on this campus because of the happiness spread here.
The diligence also comes in during class time. In my five years of teaching professionally, I have never seen a classroom or workforce more diligent than CCC’s. The faculty and staff here all work diligently to help students achieve their dreams and bring out the best version of the student sitting in the class, and the students work diligently to achieve the dream they have with the full knowledge that the teachers and staff are doing everything they can to help them achieve it. The relationship between students and the college is on a whole different level compared to other schools I have both attended and taught at.
That really is it, isn’t it? Going above and beyond for the student; that’s why we are all here, right? Sure, it is a job, and sure we make a career out of it, but we don’t walk into this for the money, the prestige, or the titles; we walk into this for the ability to legitimately change a life and have a meaningful and positive impact on a life.
To help a student’s dream stop being a dream, and becoming a reality – in my mind, there is no better place to do that than Clinton Community College.
