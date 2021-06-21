Understanding potential patterns in future population levels is crucial for anticipating and planning for economic landscapes.
Changing population size and age might have large economic, social, and geopolitical impacts in many countries. Population forecasts are important planning and risk management tools for governments and businesses to estimate needs for schools, hospitals, public services, infrastructure investments, and other investments with long-term returns.
I recently came across a study published in The Lancet funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and published in October 2020. The publication was prior to the onset of the pandemic and projected population trends from 2017 – 2100.
According to this study, the global population is projected to peak in 2064 at 9.73 billion people and decline to 8.79 billion by 2100. The five largest countries in 2100 are expected to be India (1.09 billion), Nigeria (791 million), China (732 million), the U.S. (336 million), and Pakistan (248 million). The study suggests that in 2100, 2.37 billion of the global population will be age 65+ and 1.7 billion younger than age 20. Many of the study’s conclusions are based on total fertility rates.
By 2050, 151 countries, out of 195, are expected to have a TFR less than replacement rate while, by 2100, 183 countries will have TFRs below replacement.
Twenty-three countries, including Japan, Thailand, and Spain are estimated to experience population declines of more than 50% by 2100. China’s population is expected to decline by 48%. China is also expected to surpass the U.S. as the largest economy in 2035, but the study estimates the U.S. will regain the lead in 2098.
The Chinese population is expected to peak in 2024 at 1.432 billion and then start a decline to 51.1% of its peak population. The U.S. is expected to experience growth until mid-century, peaking at 364 million in 2064, and then declining by less than 10% by century end.
The biggest population increase is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, increasing from 1.026 billion to 3.071 billion, peaking in 2100. North Africa and the Middle East will peak in 2084 at 997 million compared to a current population of 600 million, while Western Europe will peak in 2038 at 448 million, declining to 374 million in 2100.
Age cohorts of the population can also determine an economy’s growth. Working age individuals, aged 20-64, contribute to the output and innovation of an economy. Huge declines in this age cohort are expected in China and India with steady increases in Nigeria. Despite these declines, by 2100, India is forecast to have the largest working age population, followed by Nigeria, China, and the U.S.
The study suggests that the ratio of population older than 80 years to those younger than 15 years will increase in countries with more than 25% population decline. Fewer workers may decrease domestic markets for consumer goods, but advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence could change these trajectories.
Much of the decline is attributed to a decrease in fertility rates, in part due to availability of contraceptives, increase in female education levels and access to education. Those countries that already have low TFRs, such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, have and are projected to maintain working age populations due to immigration.
A country with slower economic growth and an aging population could be challenged by health care and social security programs. Some argue that the size of an economy and its growth potential translates to geopolitical power. Gross domestic product is not the only determinant of global political influence and power, but it is an important factor. Some political leaders are already aware of these trends and potential results. Chinese leaders have recently lifted restrictions on the number of children born per household and other countries have added financial and tax incentives to increase TFR.
Long-term trends are difficult to construct and have limits to their predictive capabilities. This study readily admits it cannot account for technological innovations, immigration policies, and a host of other unknown factors.
By example, at the time of this study the current pandemic had yet to occur, much less what impact it would have on individual countries, age cohorts, disruption of economic activity, and replacement of other trends prior to the pandemic. We should plan to gather 79 years from now and compare notes.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
