I am writing to ask why the article of President Biden's work to improve the minimum wage was on the very last page of the Feb. 16 Clinton Herald, but the article about Ms. Marjorie Greene was on the front page.
President Biden's articles should always be on the front page! I did not realize that you were a Republican newspaper. I just sent in a subscription renewal, but am going to have to give some thought to whether or not I want to subscribe again when that runs out, as I do not want to read about any of Ms. Greene's delusions.
Jane Vogt,
Clinton
