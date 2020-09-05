When Camanche School District voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will decide whether to approve a $13.4 million plan to upgrade school facilities.
If at least a 60% percent supermajority approves the question on the ballot, the school district will have the green light to fund four key areas of improvement. Among them:
• enhancing security at the elementary and high school buildings by reconfiguring entrances, reception areas and main offices to control and better monitor visitor access.
• adding new spaces and renovating areas to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, such as replacing existing bleachers and creating an ADA-compliant theater.
• adding an auxiliary gym with bleachers and a dedicated weight and fitness center at the high school.
• Renovating and expanding the theater to create a multi-use auditorium with seating for 600 and support spaces for dressing rooms, sets and costume areas, and restrooms.
We wholeheartedly agree with the plan and hope district voters will support it. The enhancements are needed – something that became apparent to the Clinton Herald Editorial Board as members watched a visual presentation about the plan this week.
We walked away knowing there is no question that making entrances safer and completing ADA upgrades are of the utmost importance.
And the need for better facilities for the arts and athletes is at the forefront, too. There isn’t enough space behind the auditorium’s stage, its seats are worn, and there needs to be more places for those in wheelchairs to be seated both in the auditorium and in the current gym.
The new health and wellness center will create a better place for Camanche athletes – who’ve had impressive teams throughout the district’s sports programs in recent years – to work out and rehab if overcoming an injury.
This plan makes sense, not only for the students but for community residents, both on a personal level when visiting the schools or attending a play or a game and on an economic level as the community sells itself to potential new residents. Clinton School District voters also made that same decision for their community when in early March they approved a rebuilding of Clinton High School.
Those are the many reasons to vote yes Tuesday.
We hope most, if not all, of the district’s voters do so.
