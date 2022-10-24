In the opening remarks of this year’s legislative session, Republican Jake Chapman accused our teachers of having a “sinister agenda.”
Not a single Republican rose to speak out against his accusation or in support of our teachers. In an interview, Republican State Senator Chris Cournoyer, of Clinton and Scott counties, described his words as “pretty bold” and “pretty aggressive.” Cournoyer claimed that Chapman “doesn’t speak for the rest of us,” but stopped short of any actual condemnation or call for apology.
Chapman’s rampage against our teachers continued with a bill to criminally penalize and jail teachers who used material he deemed “obscene.” This controversial bill passed its first Committee with Republican support, before stalling out in funnel week.
But if Chapman’s assault on our teachers doesn’t speak for all Republicans, then why is the party spending $330,000 on his reelection? Why did the party continue his assault with bills like Kim Reynolds’ proposal requiring teachers’ full curriculum in advance and Norlin Mommsen’s Cameras in the Classroom bill? Why did the party again underfund our schools?
We don’t need cameras in the classrooms. We need supplies in the classrooms. We need qualified teachers with competitive pay and benefits in the classroom. We need state support for our teachers in the classroom.
This election I will be voting to support our teachers. Clinton County has two amazing teachers on the ballot, Jed Ganzer and Jenny Hansen, and a fierce advocate for our rural communities in Kay Pence. They have my vote!
Mary Jo Petersen, Grand Mound
