Joma Short will voice your concerns in the Iowa House of Representatives in Des Moines.
She has the education, experience and skills to bring vital change to Clinton for empowering youth, revitalizing businesses and economic growth.Joma is committed to helping Clinton reach its full potential.
Education: Bachelor's degree in adolescent psychology with advanced leadership training and bachelor's degree in pastoral studies - emphasis on developing the whole person.
Experiences: Community outreach coordinator - worked with local business owners, non-profits and government officials developing programs for young people, such as leadership and interim programs leading to potential jobs and scholarship programs helping young people get educational funding; refugee camp teacher; founder and director of the Upper Room in Clinton - House of Prayer, place where musicians and performers can discover and develop their talent, and food pantry; youth pastor in Kansas City and Minneapolis; substitute teacher for Clinton High School and Gateway Learning Center.
Skills: to empower the youth, help see true potential, make positive choices and stay in Clinton; to inspire other innovative leaders and entrepreneurs to start up businesses here; catalyst for economic growth in Clinton; and ability to work with other leaders, including law enforcement, to lower drug use and crime rate.
I personally have found Joma to be a joy to be around, a devoted mother of two small girls, a dedicated Christian with a passion for pro-life, hardworking and with great integrity. She deserves a chance to use her skills, expertise and commitment for Clinton in the House of Representatives in Des Moines. Vote for Joma. See what she can do.
Sharon Gilbert, Clinton
Fellow Republican and friend of Joma
