The sharp increase in gas prices has affected every Iowan's budget. World circumstances such as the global pandemic, war in Ukraine, and price of oil on the world market have contributed to this crisis.
Taking action to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels makes economic sense as well as fighting the devastating effects of climate change. In recent years, the demarcation line of land in the US requiring irrigation has shifted from Cozad, Nebraska to Omaha. Biofuels have been useful to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, but they require a significant amount of energy to produce, including water. Wind turbines require extensive ongoing maintenance.
Expanding solar energy in our state is the best way to protect Iowa farm land from the ravages of climate change. Operating farm equipment on batteries charged by the sun significantly reduces fuel costs required for harvesting crops.
Iowa ranks 16th in technical potential for solar photovoltaic (PV) energy production and has the potential to build over 4,000 GW (GW) of solar – enough to power half a billion homes annually and meet Iowa's current electricity needs 150 times over. This puts Iowa ahead of states such as Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Please support the solar energy project in Grand Mound. How nice it would be if we didn't have to worry about soaring fuel prices ever again!
Linda Boardsen,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.