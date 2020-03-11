Since the 1990s, the population of Clinton has been in decline. While no one can pinpoint an exact cause, Clinton’s case falls in line with the rest of non-metropolitan America.
As the country transitioned from a manufacturing economy to a service economy, jobs in Clinton disappeared. Lack of economic opportunity lead to people leaving. In the effort to grow again, bringing new business to the city and retraining workers can work, but is not the best way to fix Clinton’s long-term issues. To return to growth and prepare Clinton for the future, the best way forward is an investment in our schools.
There are strong correlations between education and economic growth. The Census shows that from 1970 to 2000, counties where more than 10 percent of the population had a college degree grew by 72 percent, while counties where less than 5 percent have college degrees grew by 37 percent.
On a country level, giving everyone an extra year of schooling is linked to a 30 percent increase in production. The benefits of education are proven. Providing students more schooling gives them more skills and this grows the economy.
While bringing in new businesses and retraining workers can provide short-term growth, these efforts do not address the long-term challenges Clinton faces. Once the economy shifts again, Clinton will again have to adjust. The skills demanded of our workers will change. Education gives people the ability to adapt to these changes.
High-quality schools have the benefit of both creating and attracting skilled people, while new businesses have half the effect. It is much more likely for us to grow through education than it is by bringing back manufacturers. Education will raise the skill level of Clinton’s population, by both creating skilled workers and attracting them. This is our best shot at finding growth again.
Educating students is a complex issue, but we can start by ensuring that our local schools – from preschools to Clinton Community College – have the funding they need to properly educate students. Approval of the bond offering is one example of the community support that is crucial to the success of schools.
There are many more things that play a part in educating students, and throwing money at problems is no solution, but the most straightforward step for the community to take is to show their support for schools through funding. While recent decisions like PPEL have gone favorably, it is essential to be reminded of the importance of education and to not take its funding for granted.
Investing in our schools is not a short-term initiative. The effects of this will best be seen years down the road. A generation on, residents of Clinton may be able to look back and reflect on the impact that investment into our schools provided. Clinton needs to take action to stop shrinking and prepare it for the future. Investment in local education is the best way to do this.
Matthew Current, Clinton High School Class of 2018
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.