Tailgate N’ Tallboys delivered.
But the festival didn’t just bring three days of top-notch entertainment, it also brought an air of excitement and celebration with it.
Sure there were some naysayers on social media, but by and large, the comments continue to be very supportive and congratulatory for city officials who agreed to partner with USA Concerts for the festival that ran from June 8-10.
That’s something we really want to point out. A city that wanted to do this alone would be hard pressed to make it happen — organizationally, financially and logistically.
USA Concerts is a promoter and Clinton’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys isn’t its first rodeo. Its leadership knows how to get the acts, set up the venue and make it happen.
Clinton officials knew that and made an investment to bring the festival here. And while some on social media were complaining that ticket prices were too high, the costs were on par with comparable entertainment venues.
And with quite a few local acts added into the mix, people paid for a well-run festival with top-notch entertainment.
And we can’t wait for next year.
