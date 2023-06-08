During a Clinton City Council meeting a little over a year ago, we learned of a plan to possibly bring a three-day music festival to Clinton.
What followed were optimistic – for the most part – discussions about how the city could partner with promoter USA Concerts to make it happen. That Illinois concert promoter had had a lot of success with its concert lineups; however, the idea of coordinating the logistics of such a large festival seemed like an overwhelming task.
But in that year’s time, the city and USA Concerts made it happen. As a result, over the next three days, residents and visitors alike will come out in droves for top-of-the-line entertainment along Clinton’s river front.
Sure there will be some challenges, there always are when a big event is set up in town.
There will be more traffic, fewer open parking spaces and more pedestrians. So if you are driving in the area around downtown Clinton, be aware of the traffic and parked cars around you. There will be people in town who aren’t familiar with its streets layout or where to find their parking spot. So be a courteous driver and be patient.
Be prepared to walk several blocks to the festival if you’ve decided to park as close as you can to the festival.
Take a look at the safety list on page A1 that details how to keep your kids and teens safe at such a large event.
And don’t forget your sunscreen.
This is a great event that is good for business, fun for the community and puts Clinton on the map. So stay safe, and have fun!
