CLINTON — With Tailgate N' Tallboys now here the Gateway ImpACT Coalition is sharing safety tips to those bringing small children and teenagers.
Small children
• Do your research and choose the area. Some events are not geared for small children. Lawn chairs are allowed in the back of the concert area and that area may be less congested than the area by the stage.
• Arrive early to get your pick of the best spots and choose family orientated areas.
• Prepare your children for the toilets.
• Understand that walking around a big site will be tiring for children, especially if it’s muddy. Build in time each day to rest and relax.
• Young children should always be looked after by an adult that they know and are comfortable with.
• Children looking after children is not advisable. They should be chaperoned by a responsible adult.
• Losing your child in a big crowd is every parent’s nightmare but there are things you can do to reduce the risk and have a clear plan if things do go wrong:
• Dress your child in bright clothing so that you can spot them easily in a crowd.
• Take a full-length photo of them on your phone every time they get a change of clothes. If they go missing, you have a description you can show to staff.
• Write your phone number on your child’s T-shirt (or arm!) with a sharpie but always have a back-up plan in case phone signals are weak.
• Talk to your child about what they should do if they get separated from you. If they are old enough, show them on the first day what security/stewards/police/event staff look like so that they know who to approach for help.
• If you are in a crowded place, set a meeting spot in case you are separated.
• If your child has a phone, make sure it is always charged and that they have your number and a back-up contact stored.
• Give them a piece of paper with your mobile number and an alternative contact to keep in their pocket in case something happens to their phone.
• Law enforcement/security will have a command center near the bandshell.
Teens
• Enjoy the festival with your family, including your teens!
• If you are not going to be with your teen, use the buddy system and have the teen attend with a friend.
• Set boundaries and identify the spaces that you are happy for them to go to, as well as those you want them to avoid.
• Have clear plans for the day so that you are aware of roughly where they will be and set agreed meeting times throughout the day for them to check in with you.
• Make sure that you both always have your phones charged so you can stay in contact.
• Arrange to meet them away from entrances/exits or areas that can get busy.
• After dark, advise them to stay in busier areas and stick to well-lighted paths.
• Talk to them about alcohol and drugs and let them know your expectations. Be firm and set guidelines that you expect them not to drink, vape, or do drugs. Remind them that it is illegal for anyone under 21 to drink alcohol, vape, or use drugs.
• People sometimes take drugs and overdrink at concerts. If you feel able to, have an honest conversation about avoiding dangers. You can learn more about how to talk to kids at https://csaciowa.org/hidden-in-plain-sight
• It’s good to remind young teenagers that most festivals are licensed events primarily designed for adults. They might see and experience things that are unfamiliar to them. If they feel uncomfortable or unsafe, they should remove themselves from a situation and contact you.
The Gateway ImpACT Coalition’s purpose is coordinating and empowering the Clinton community area’s effort to keep local communities healthy, safe, and drug free. To learn more or to get involved, contact Gateway ImpACT Coalition, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton; call (563) 241-4371; or visit www.gatewayimpactcoalition.com
