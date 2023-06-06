CLINTON — With Tailgate N' Tallboys fast approaching, the Gateway ImpACT Coalition is sharing safety tips to those bringing small children:
• Do your research and choose the area. Some events are not geared for small children. Lawn chairs are allowed in the back of the concert area and that area may be less congested than the area by the stage.
• Arrive early to get your pick of the best spots and choose family orientated areas.
• Prepare your children for the toilets.
• Understand that walking around a big site will be tiring for children, especially if it’s muddy. Build in time each day to rest and relax.
• Young children should always be looked after by an adult that they know and are comfortable with.
• Children looking after children is not advisable. They should be chaperoned by a responsible adult.
• Losing your child in a big crowd is every parent’s nightmare but there are things you can do to reduce the risk and have a clear plan if things do go wrong:
• Dress your child in bright clothing so that you can spot them easily in a crowd.
• Take a full-length photo of them on your phone every time they get a change of clothes. If they go missing, you have a description you can show to staff.
• Write your phone number on your child’s T-shirt (or arm!) with a sharpie but always have a back-up plan in case phone signals are weak.
• Talk to your child about what they should do if they get separated from you. If they are old enough, show them on the first day what security/stewards/police/event staff look like so that they know who to approach for help.
• If you are in a crowded place, set a meeting spot in case you are separated.
• If your child has a phone, make sure it is always charged and that they have your number and a back-up contact stored.
• Give them a piece of paper with your mobile number and an alternative contact to keep in their pocket in case something happens to their phone.
• Law enforcement/security will have a command center near the bandshell.
The Gateway ImpACT Coalition’s purpose is coordinating and empowering the Clinton community area’s effort to keep local communities healthy, safe, and drug free. To learn more or to get involved, contact Gateway ImpACT Coalition, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton; call (563) 241-4371; or visit www.gatewayimpactcoalition.com
