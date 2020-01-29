Take a serious look at Klobuchar
I, have been following the Democratic primary candidates. Like all of us, each has strengths and weaknesses. I liked Amy Klobuchar when I saw how she handled herself during the Kavanaugh hearings. Bright, probing, fair and sincere.
She graduated from Yale with distinction. Received her law degree from the University of Chicago, one of the best law schools in the country. Worked in private practice for two of the most prestigious law firms in Minnesota and served about 10 years as Hennepin County prosecutor. She’s been elected three times to the US Senate and has very high approval ratings from her constituents.
But then there were some critical news reports about mistreatment of staff people and high staff turnover. That worried me. How can you lead if you don’t treat the people who work for you with dignity and respect? After some digging, I found an open letter from 62 of her former staffers. There were a couple of negative incidents reported, but those articles failed to report the overwhelming consensus she was fair, a good mentor and a caring boss who was there when they needed her.
There are many great people running for the Democratic nomination. I like Amy because she listens, she has demonstrated her ability to work with Republicans to get things done. She is a wife and a mother, and she is practical about finding solutions to problems in a way a majority can support.
She also has the courage and persistence to keep going even though others with more name recognition are leading the polls. Fortunately, Iowans don’t usually make up their minds based on polls. Amy is my choice because I think she has what it takes to be a great leader. I urge readers to take a look at her bio on Wikipedia and see what they think.
People should caucus on Feb. 3 and let their voices be heard. Before they caucus I suggest they take a serious look at Amy Klobuchar.
A. John Frey Jr., Clinton
