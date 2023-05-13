In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.
As part of National Police Week, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world are converging on Washington, D.C. today to participate in a number of planned events to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Among those events is the 35th annual candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. today on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; the names are then read aloud during the annual candlelight vigil.
A total of 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers, who have died in the line of duty, are being added to the memorial this year; 224 of them are names of federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022. An additional 332 officers who died in previous years will also have their names inscribed this year. Their sacrifice is now being recognized after the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s research staff confirmed the circumstances of their death and their record of law enforcement service.
With these additions, 23,785 officers’ names will be on the memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and campus and military police agencies, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Among the thousands of names are those of two Clinton police officers killed in the line of duty: Johannes Koch and Todd Stone.
Officer Johannes F. “Fred” Koch joined the Clinton Police Department on Dec. 1, 1922. While on an assignment in August 1926 to apprehend Eugene Moore, a man wanted on federal warrants, Koch was struck by four bullets fired at close range from Moore’s powerful .45-caliber revolver. All four bullets are said to have passed completely through Koch’s body, with one of them piercing his heart.
Stone, 29, was killed on Jan. 27, 1993, in a high-speed pursuit on Camanche Avenue in Clinton. As he was pursuing a suspect witnessed doing doughnuts in a residential intersection, another vehicle pulled between him and the suspect’s vehicle. Stone swerved to avoid hitting the other vehicle and struck a utility pole.
As we remember our fallen officers, several pages dedicated to Police Week can be found in today’s Clinton Herald. On them are photos of Clinton’s officers as well as stories and photos about Clinton police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding police departments, and the county’s telecommunicators.
As we look ahead to next week’s National Police Week, we remember those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and are thankful for the officers who continue to protect our streets each day.
