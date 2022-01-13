This week marks the first week of the 89th General Assembly. I am very excited to be back at the Capitol and back to work for the people of Iowa. Procedures have for the most part went back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The start of a new assembly means new faces, and new ideas. We have come back together ready to hit the ground running, and the Iowa Legislature is doing just that.
On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Condition of the State address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. She covered many topics and fields, from how Iowa is recovering from the pandemic, to how much work still needs to be done.
There are three primary objectives outlined by the Governor for this session: return surplus tax receipts to the taxpayers, address the workforce shortage, and give parents more choice in their child’s education.
She proposed many ideas, including implementing a flat income tax rate, making adjustments to unemployment procedures, and creating child care programs not only to address job shortages, but also to put greater emphasis on child care in areas where it’s needed.
Governor Reynolds stated that US News and World Report ranked Iowa the No. 1 state for opportunity last year. Our citizens put their faith in Iowa, and Iowa pulled through. Now it’s time for us to continue this trend, and continue working to give more back to the hardworking people of Iowa. You make us proud every day, and with this week marking the start of the new legislative session, it’s our turn to do the same.
