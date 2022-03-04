Week eight in the Iowa Legislature was a busy but exciting week. We watched Governor Kim Reynolds sign historic tax relief into law and then watched her tell Iowa’s story on a national stage with her response to the State of the Union Address.
We continued committee work, debated common-sense bills to help everyday Iowans and met with constituents who visited the Capitol during the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament.
I was proud to watch Governor Kim Reynolds deliver the response to President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. She did a wonderful job explaining how Iowa is a national leader in pandemic recovery, personal freedoms, tax relief and parental rights.
Bills of Note
Senate File 2287 would enhance enforcement mechanisms and penalties in response to the epidemic of catalytic converter theft in Iowa. It would significantly increase civil penalties for recycler violations, require would-be sellers of a catalytic converters to provide documentary proof of ownership, and apply criminal penalties for receiving stolen catalytic converter without proper documentation.
House File 2317, this year’s historic tax relief bill, was motivated not only by the billions in overpayments by Iowans, but the desire to make Iowa more competitive with neighboring states and make it a place people want to live and retire. House File 2317 takes the next step in cutting income taxes for hard-working Iowans and retirees and sets us further down the path to eliminating the income tax in Iowa completely.
Since 2017, this is the third major tax relief proposal passed by the legislature. At the bill signing, Majority Leader Jack Whitver said, “Six years ago, we laid out a vision for Iowa, and more specifically a vision for tax reforms in Iowa. A vision where Iowa is a state that encourages work and encourages investment. A vision where retirees stay in Iowa to be close to their kids and grandkids. A vision of a tax code that is simple, flat and fair to Iowa taxpayers. HF 2317 brings that vision to life.”
To achieve our goal, House File 2317 enacts a 3.9 percent flat tax for all Iowans and simplifies Iowa’s complicated tax code. This transformational change moves Iowa from the eighth highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth lowest, and means more money in the pockets of all Iowans. Ensuring Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money and passing real, permanent tax relief are important principles as we work through each legislative session. These principles are proving even more important as Iowans face rising prices for everyday items and the things they need for their families.
House File 2416: The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association and some school districts have asked for guidance on the issue of boys/transgendered girls participating in sports with biological girls. This bill ensures opportunities for Iowa girls to compete against other girls in school-sponsored athletic activities in kindergarten through college.
This bill does not deprive anyone of competing in high school or college athletics. Instead, it ensures the hard work and dedication Iowa’s women and girls put into their practice and training is not undone by someone with genetic and physical advantages. It promotes fairness and safety in competition.
The physiological differences between boys and girls, men and women are significant. Men typically have more testosterone, lung capacity, and other physical advantages to give them a substantial competitive edge. Evidence of those advantages is clear in the major differences between winning races times for men and women in sports like track and swimming. Those differences are why boys and girls sports have been separated for so many years. Girls competing against other girls ensures a level playing field. It keeps them safer and it ensures their hard work is rewarded with a fair and equal opportunity to succeed.
Sports can have a tremendously positive impact on the development of young men and women. They instill discipline, teamwork, and determination. All these traits are incredibly valuable assets as they enter adulthood and overcome obstacles in their personal lives. Sports are also a place to create lifelong memories and friendships. HF 2416 preserves those opportunities for the next generation of Iowa women.
If you have any questions or concerns about the legislative process or specific bills or issues, please feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
