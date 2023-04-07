My name is Mary Jo Nier and I am the Lead Teacher of the High School Equivalency program at Clinton Community College. When I took this position I already knew CCC was a great school because I am a graduate and because all three of my kids have been students here. Since becoming an employee, my love and respect for this place has grown exponentially.
The decision to go back to school to get the HiSET (formerly GED) takes guts. Students often doubt themselves or feel bad for not graduating high school. Making that first step to call and register is scary. Scarier still, is showing up for the first time. However, once a student steps into the building, they see that we are really nice, safe, and excited to help them get this done!
What does all this have to do with the college? This was my question when I started this job. I assumed the HiSET team was its own little entity in its own little building – separate from the college.
I happily discovered that the college is not only connected to HSE, but connected in a way that is absolutely brilliant for students. I was told about the Paul B. Sharar Foundation’s generosity in providing a free three-credit class for every graduate of the HiSET program.
I learned how the president of the college, Dr. Brian Kelly, truly cares about creating opportunities for people in our community so they can pursue an education with as little out-of-pocket expense as possible.
I learned about how the Metallica Scholarship can cover 100% of tuition for the Engineering Tech program.
More than all of this, I learned how much everyone at the college cares about students. All students – including those in the HiSET program. Everyone is really nice here!
Knowing these things has changed how I support and cheer for new students. Instead of talking about merely getting HiSET done, I get to inform and encourage about what happens next. Every new student hears, right out the gate, that they have a free college course waiting for them – a free/no-risk opportunity to see what college looks and feels like. For a lot of HiSET grads, attending college maybe never felt like an option. It is!
As students study and work through the equivalency program, we have college conversations. We talk about all the programs available at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges as well as how to get their education paid for. Our team also makes sure people are aware that, as students in the HSE program, they are already a part of the CCC community. They can use the library, visit the food pantry, and be a part of student activities.
Several HiSET graduates are now college students who are not only enjoying the full CCC experience, but lending their own personalities and experiences to what makes their school so special. They are involved in fun clubs, activities, and they are getting opportunities to develop leadership skills. For these HiSET grads, what was once unknown, administrative, and scary, now feels like home.
The motto of EICC is “You Deserve More” and our college lives this out daily.
I am proud to be a part of the local treasure that is Clinton Community College. I get to work in a positive, supportive, and fun environment. I also enjoy the support of the entire college behind me as I encourage students to make the finish line that is HiSET, into a starting line for their future.
If you or someone you know needs to complete their high school equivalency, take this as a sign. Now is the time! Call the school. Call today! We are nice, we are fun, and we will help you!
