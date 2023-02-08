The fourth week of the legislative session was active as we welcomed visitors, worked on subcommittees and committees, and started debating bills on the Senate floor.
K-12 Education Funding Increase
Education is over 56% of the state budget at around $3.8 billion. Setting the Supplemental State Aid number that represents the increase in K-12 school funding in the first 30 days of session helps schools set their budgets and plan for the upcoming year. When determining the amount of additional funds K-12 schools will be given, we are focused on providing a number that is sustainable, responsible, and dependable.
Combined with local taxes, SAVE funds, federal funds, and other miscellaneous sources, Iowa taxpayers will spend $8.4 billion on K-12 education for Iowa students next year. The money approved in Senate File 192 last week will dedicate an additional $107 million. Iowa taxpayers spend on average $17,068 per student in our state. $7,635 of that amount comes from the state general fund in SF 192.
Technology Committee Work
Last week in the new Senate Technology Committee that I chair, we took up three bills, all of which are now eligible for floor debate in the Senate:
Senate Study Bill 1070 deals with digital stalking, which involves use of a “technological device” to commit the offense of stalking to track the location of victims without their consent, making it a class “C” felony. The bill defines “technological device” as any computer, cellular phone, smartphone, digital camera, video camera, audio recording device, or other electronic device that can be used for creating, storing, or transmitting information in the form of electronic data.
Senate Study Bill 1072 deals with ransomware, something we have seen in the news quite a bit recently with cyber-attacks on schools, cities, and counties. I consider this bill to be a vital part of strengthening Iowa’s approach to citizen data and privacy protections and cybersecurity. The bill defines “ransomware” and makes ransomware a crime (currently it is not in Iowa) except for the use of ransomware for research purposes by a person who has a bona fide scientific, educational, governmental, testing, news, or other similar justification for possessing ransomware. It also provides civil remedies for those who have suffered a specific and direct injury due to a violation of the bill.
Senate File 46 addresses the need to help local governments cover the costs of developing a cybersecurity plan that is designed to protect citizen data and their systems from cyber-attacks as well as steps for recovery in case of attack. It changes the definitions of “essential county purpose” and “essential corporate purpose” to include the acquisition, development, and improvement of information systems to protect cities and counties against a cybersecurity event.
Funding the Veterans Trust Fund
Last week Governor Reynolds announced $440,000 of additional funding for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. This fund was created to assist Iowa veterans and their families with certain costs related to education, emergency assistance, medical care, and unemployment services. However, due to record inflation and an increase in applications, the fund’s appropriation for this fiscal year has been insufficient to reimburse expenses. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and the legislature will continue this program, while looking for ways to ensure the application and approval process for these grants is financially sustainable and the criteria used to determine grant eligibility do not exceed the funds available.
Protecting the Property Taxpayer
An error recently discovered at the Department of Revenue could have led to a property tax increase of as much as $120 million for Iowa homeowners. Senate File 181, passed by the Senate last week, fixes the error, protects the property taxpayer, and advanced to the Iowa House for their consideration.
The amount of property taxes levied on a homeowner is established by two things. First, the value of the property, defined by state law as its fair market value. That value is determined by the county assessor. Second, schools, cities, counties, community colleges, public transit authorities, hospital boards, and other entities set tax rates as a percentage of the value of the property.
Local governments including cities, counties, and schools must have public hearings and certify their budgets. Because of the error at the Department of Revenue, SF 181 extends that deadlines for local governments to make the necessary budget timeline adjustments, while still maintaining necessary and important transparency for taxpayers in the budget process.
In the Senate, we have been working a plan to simplify the number of levies, improve the transparency of how homeowners are taxed on their property, and limit the cost and growth of local government.
Special Elections set for March 7
Special elections will take place for some local jurisdictions in approximately 60 counties including Clinton, Scott and Jackson on March 7. For more information on elections in your area, including information on your polling place, visit your county auditor’s website:
Clinton County Auditor: https://www.clintoncounty-ia.gov/auditor/
Jackson County Auditor: https://jacksoncounty.iowa.gov/auditor/
Scott County Auditor: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor
Contact Information
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or 563-289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
------
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
