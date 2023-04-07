The Clinton County Extension Office and the Clinton County 4-H and Clover Kid members would like to thank all the adult and youth volunteers who work so hard all year to make the 4-H program possible.
In Iowa, it takes over 7,000 volunteers to keep the 4-H program going each year – people who take time out of their busy lives to teach youths about the variety of things 4-H has to offer.
Some will volunteer to work with youths as community club leaders. They will guide youths at monthly meetings, provide them with a safe meeting location, fun activities and opportunities for growth as positive citizens. Some will work with youths as project leaders, who will guide youths in a less-formal setting at project-related workshops, clinics, and training sessions. Some will volunteer at one-time special events, activities, adventures, the county fair, and the state fair.
4-H volunteers are offered training from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in a variety of subjects and are provided with curriculum and support from the Clinton County Extension office.
Everyone has something to share, a special talent, a learned skill, a safe location, or a little time. Everyone has a different reason to volunteer: self-satisfaction, sense of belonging, need to give, wanting to share, teaching ability, or whatever your reason may be.
More volunteers are needed. If you would like to volunteer as a club leader, project leader, helper, or at a one-time event, contact the Clinton County Extension Office at (563) 569-5125 or clinton4h@iastate.edu.
Amanda Rau, DeWitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.