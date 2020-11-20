A big thanks to Ted Tornow and his staff for what they have done not only during the 2020 season but this offseason. They are doing what they can for Clinton since they did not have a baseball season: the ballpark food drive-up and the concerts this summer, to most recently the upcoming food drive with the Victory Center and blood drive with the Red Cross.
They work hard to serve the community not only on the field, but also off the field.
The Clinton LumberKings and Ted Turnow are the champions this season.
Denis Nemmers,
Prospect Heights, Illinois
Commented
