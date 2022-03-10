We are using this space today to say thank you and bid a fond farewell to someone who has dedicated herself to Clinton, doing the hard work to improve and grow the city and surrounding region so they will prosper for decades to come.
Julie Allesee has been a business owner, led the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and served as a Ward 2, and later Ward 1, Clinton city councilwoman. She played an essential role on the Vision Iowa Board, which granted funds to Clinton for the redevelopment of Riverview Park, and led the city as it successfully landed the Iowa Great Places designation – twice.
But a change is on the horizon: After years of her dedication to Clinton, Allesee and her husband are relocating to Texas to be near family.
While she will no longer be here, her work and acts of volunteerism are woven into the fabric of this community. Locally, along with her career with the Chamber and CVB, she has been involved with The Sawmill Museum, Clinton Community College’s B-rrry Scurry, the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, the Clinton LumberKings and numerous other boards and organizations.
At the state level, more than 200 members of Iowa’s tourism industry honored Allesee, who at that time was the president of the Chamber, with the Iowa Tourism Leadership Award. She also received two governor’s awards for volunteerism and served as president of the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association, president of the Travel Federation of Iowa (TFI) and as a TFI district leader.
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors last year voted to permanently change the name of its annual Outstanding Community Leader of the Year award to the “Julie Allesee Community Leader of the Year Award.” And just last week, a section of road in Liberty Square was honorarily named Allesee Way.
“Obviously all the work she has done in Clinton has been very integral to where we are today and she set the tone for us for our growth for another 50 or 100 years after this,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said at the unveiling of the new street sign bearing her name.
We agree with the mayor’s statement, knowing her years of work have been vital in leading Clinton into the future.
So, to Julie, we’d like to say thank you for all you’ve done for us. We wish you all the best as you flip the page into the next chapter of your life.
