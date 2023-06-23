Thank you, Sen. Cournoyer, for championing caregivers
Caregiving is an important job – but it isn’t easy. Pregnancy and the first year after childbirth bring many physical and emotional changes. Many caregivers experience added uncertainty and stress in meeting their growing families’ needs at a time when bonding with their babies is necessary for children’s lifelong health, learning, and success.
A mother’s health especially influences a child’s health. Investing in caregivers’ well-being is an effective, common-sense strategy that allows families with young children to thrive from the start.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer (representing Clinton, Jackson, and Scott counties) has emerged as a champion and advocate for caregivers, particularly for new and expecting mothers. Sen. Cournoyer understands that when mothers receive the care they need and stay healthy, they can devote more energy to nurturing their children’s healthy development and have the freedom to make choices that promote their families’ well-being.
Over the past two legislative sessions, Sen. Cournoyer has supported several pro-family policies. In particular, Cournoyer has been a proponent of policies that would extend Medicaid postpartum coverage so that new moms can maintain health insurance at a vulnerable time; provide access to self-administered hormonal contraceptives to improve women’s health and family planning; establish a fellowship program for family medicine and obstetric practitioners to increase health care access in rural and underserved areas; provide protections and supports for expecting and new moms working on college degrees to increase long-term financial stability; and increase pregnant women’s access to health and family resources to decrease family stress and improve well-being.
While many of the maternal health proposals she’s championed have not yet been signed into law – and more advocacy work needs to be done to advance these solutions in our state – Sen. Cournoyer has already elevated important conversations about how to support caregivers. Now, more than ever, we need to enact legislation that improves maternal health and promotes the health and well-being of caregivers across our state. Iowa ACEs 360 appreciates Sen. Cournoyer’s commitment to these issues and urges her fellow legislators to make caring for our caregivers a priority. An investment in new moms today is an investment in a thriving Iowa now — and in our future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.