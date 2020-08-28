To the brave workers who came out during and after the storm. Police, fire, power companies, followed by tree services, city workers, electricians, county and state workers, and caring neighbors, friends, family and our church members, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the time and efforts you put forth to keep us safe.
To the volunteers from emergency management that came to our home last Saturday to clean up huge amounts of tree debris. There are no words to describe how we feel about your kindness and hard work.
We were overwhelmed by how nice you all were. We never could have done all the work ourselves. Our spirits were lifted by the wonderful people we have in our city and county. We hope we did not leave out anyone in our praises. You shall remain in our prayers. God bless you all. Thank you so very much.
Ed and Donna Stoddard, Clinton
