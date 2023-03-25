Just two months ago, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department hosted four days of active shooter incident management training.
There, members of every law enforcement agency, fire department, and EMS agency in the county joined in training alongside school administrators from each school district to become better prepared in the event of an active school shooter.
It was first time in the history of Clinton County all those agencies trained together in the same room as they worked on the same goal, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said at the time. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors had earlier earmarked American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the training.
Now just two months later, it’s clear the coordinated training could not have come at a better time. A call of an active shooter at Clinton High School early Tuesday put that training and no doubt other previous training sessions to the ultimate test as multiple first responders rushed to the high school.
Thankfully, the call turned out to be a hoax, the first of an estimated 30 that were made to school districts throughout Iowa that morning. Clinton’s call is believed to have been the first one that day because of the district being located on the easternmost edge of the state; the calls were placed from east to west, with Creston the last district to be affected in the swatting scheme.
As such, local emergency responders from Clinton would have had no idea it was on the front end of the swatting call sweep, unlike school districts farther west.
And because of that, local first-responders’ reaction to the call, assessing it, putting a plan of action into motion, sweeping through each room to clear it and releasing students sheltering in place was unfolding not as a drill, but as if an active shooter had made their way into a bathroom and shot students as the fake call had reported.
The terror was real for students, school staff members, those who had a loved one in the school at the time of the report and the community at large. When it was over, we have no doubt those fearful emotions remained throughout the day, They probably will for some time.
But also surfacing in the days since the call is a sense of gratitude to officers, firefighters and first-responders who, through a coordinated plan, worked together in the aftermath of the call. That gratitude also extends to CHS and district staff who assisted students in the moments fear would have been at its greatest.
So, to those who comforted students and provided for their safety in the school, thank you.
To those who were at the school the next day to welcome students back to class with donuts and words of encouragement, thank you.
And to the first responders, whether part of a hired force or on a volunteer department, thank you. Thank you for training to be ready and for reacting to a community’s worst circumstances when the need is the greatest.
