The Victory Center's Great Thanksgiving Banquet is Clinton, Iowa's holiday legacy. The poor and needy enjoy a traditional and delicious turkey dinner as well as receive gifts and many prizes from Clinton-area businesses.
This year's event, the 33rd annual, was held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Clinton High School's Yourd gym. A total of 300 people attended the event. Over 100 volunteers helped serve the meal.
I started this banquet back in 1988 but quickly learned that this event was much more. The banquet brought a togetherness and a sense of pride to the community that had been lacking for a long time. It awakened volunteerism in all ages. Since its inception, the number of volunteers has grown tremendously.
The Victory Center's focus is to become a unified family for one night, and to help people who are struggling economically to continue to hope for better days, to bring cheer and joy to their faces. This is the Super Bowl of all meals.
The Victory Center would like to thank the Clinton Herald together with all the other sponsors who supported this beautiful celebration of Thanksgiving.
The Rev. Ray Gimenez is the founder of the Victory Center.
