“Give Thanks, Give Food, Give Hope” – those are the six words that capture the goal of this year’s Clinton Herald’s Great Food Drive that concluded Tuesday.
Twenty-six days after donating and collecting began, I am proud to say we have helped provide meal elements for hundreds of families in our communities. Our distribution partners – the Victory Center, Benevolent Society, Gateway Area Community Center, and the Camanche and Fulton food banks – deserve huge praise for being the front line to provide services in our community for families in need.
We are fortunate to have many community partners that step forward when there is need; we are grateful for their help to promote the need to donate food to feed our community and then to gather those food items.
A special thank you to those who made donations directly to these organizations, and we understand some significant food donations were made based on promoting the food-deficiency needs of families in Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Fareway, Clausen Warehouse & Trucking and Sisters of St Frances are just a few that we know of who made those large donations. We thank you for your generosity toward this effort!
Thank you to our sponsors and drop-off locations: You are a reflection of our community and we appreciate your willingness to help.
• Aegis Credit Union, 1200 N. Second St, Clinton.
• Bickford’s Hometown Store, 1714 Hanover Ave., Clinton.
• Central Bank – Illinois, 1404 14th Ave., Fulton.
• Clinton 8 Theatre, 2340 Valley W. Court, Clinton.
• Clausen Trucking & Warehousing, 2100 S. 21st St., Suite A, Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Main Branch, 235 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Lyons Branch, 1912 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Clinton National Bank, Lincoln Way Branch, 2350 Lincoln Way, Clinton.
• Clover Hills Appliance, 1601 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Don’s Jewelry, 200 Main Ave., Clinton.
• DuTrac Community Credit Union, 2900 S. 25th St., Suite A, Clinton.
• Fareway, 1350 11th St. NW, Clinton.
• First Gateway Credit Union, 1504 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Pizza Ranch, 1347 11th St. NW, Clinton.
• Prairie Hills Clinton, 1701 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Sloan Implement, 18390 Waller Road, Fulton.
• Stockyard Bar & Grill, 4324 Main St., Andover.
• Sweetheart Bakery, 241 Main Ave., Clinton.
• That One Place, 1626 12th Ave. South, Clinton.
• The Alverno, 849 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Turner Appliance, 317 N. Second St., Clinton.
• Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.
• Zirkelbach Home Appliances, 225 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
ServPro, in Clinton, and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, who both served as sponsors.
Again, thanks to all who heeded the call to get food into the homes and hands of those who find themselves in need this holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.