The Clinton Herald for the past several years has coordinated the annual Great Food Drive, which gets food items and cash donations to area food pantries and is capped off with a large community dinner in collaboration with the Victory Center.
While this year’s pandemic put a damper on having an actual sit-down meal, the Great Food Drive still was a resounding success.
More than 100 turkeys and over 17,200 pounds of food, estimated to feed over 1,000 people, were collected through the drive, which literally featured drive-thru locations at sponsor locations on designated days.
Even though the community meal could not take place, the Clinton LumberKings and Nelson Corp Field allowed volunteers last week to distribute food there, also on a drive-thru basis, to those in need.
We would like to thank everyone who donated and thank all of our sponsors. We could not have collected this much food without the help of everyone involved.
Food insecurity is a growing concern in this year of the pandemic. Thanks to all those who shared, and continue to share, with those who find themselves in need.
