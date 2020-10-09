I wanted to say thank you to the person dressed up in the inflatable T-Rex dinosaur suit who was mowing his grass on South Fifth Street in the afternoon. I am a bus monitor for the Clinton Community School District and all my students and driver got a huge laugh over him as we went by. He made our day! It sure was nice to have something to share with everyone that was so funny during all the serious things we are dealing with right now. Again, thank you kind sir!
Chris Cotie,
Clinton
Commented
