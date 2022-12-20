As Christmas Day approaches, families are putting the final touches on decorating, wrapping gifts and double checking the menu.
But as we rush toward the holiday, it also is causing us to pause to thank those who have worked so hard to brighten the day for so many area residents.
First, thanks to those who have donated to and volunteered at our local food pantries, donated to and sponsored the Great Food Drive, and to Chris Streets, from MAC 94.7, for his annual Freezin’ for Food campaign that brings attention to the need to fill food pantry shelves.
Also, to Scott Stubblefield of Scott for Tots, who after the Toys for Tots program was discontinued in the Gateway area, stepped forward to lead a toy drive that continues to grow each year. Thank you to the many who donated toys and cash to the campaign and to those who give of their time to sort and move toys to their distribution points.
Thanks also to Happy Joe’s in Clinton, which once again hosted its annual Christmas party for local children with special needs, and to the volunteers who will assist at the free Christmas dinner set for Sunday at the Fulton Fire Department.
And of course, we want to give a shout out to those who gave to the Herald’s HUGS campaign that collects hats, undergarments, gloves and socks that are distributed through the Holiday Network to kids 0-18.
Everyone’s participation shows that while Christmas is a season for giving, nowhere is that more true than in the Gateway area.
