Between the Christmas walks, tree lightings and visits with Santa, December’s calendar of events is like no other.
Just this past week alone there were Christmas Walks in Lyons and Fulton, Illinois, American Crafters in Heritage Canyon in Fulton, the lighting of the Christmas Tree in downtown Clinton and the start of the Festival of Trees at the Clinton County Historical Society.
Top it off with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train’s visit to Clinton on Tuesday night – complete with activities and parachuting elves beforehand and fireworks afterward – and its easy to see there has been a lot of work by a lot of people to get all the events coordinated and prepared for visitors.
City officials, businesses, Grow Clinton and non-profit organizations, bolstered by the many volunteers who step forward, band together every year to make Christmas a magical time in the Gateway area. Volunteers also pull together every year to set up and man the gates at the annual Symphony of Lights that draws visitors to Eagle Point Park. Other volunteers assist with activities that take place throughout the month at the Eagle Point Lodge.
Thanks to all who step forward to plan, set up, and work these events. Your dedication is appreciated and helps to create memories that will be recalled for years to come.
Your work, dedication and selflessness are among the best gifts a community can wish for.
