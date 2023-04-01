Over the past month, the Clinton Herald has published profiles featuring women leaders in our community, with those nominations published in print and social media, in our digital editions and on video.
Those profiles, featured during March’s National Women’s History Month, highlighted how women are leading change in our region.
We are grateful for the businesses and individuals that identified these professional and political leaders. They include Clinton National Bank, MercyOne, Wide River Winery, Central Bank and Temp Associates.
Forty-two is a great number; however, we know many more women are leading change in our area.
We celebrate their leadership, all of which are driving our community toward progress!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.