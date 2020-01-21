The case for Medicare for All
As America debates the path forward for our healthcare system, it is important to remember there are specific unavoidable realities. Americans will get sick. Americans will be involved in accidents. Americans will need prescriptions. According to the Center for Disease Control, nearly 50% of all Americans have used prescription drugs in the past 30 days, and 22% have used three or more. Rates increase dramatically for Americans aged 65 and older to 89% and 68%, respectively. These numbers aren’t merely statistics. This is us, these are our families, our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers. These are our fellow Americans.
In America, these unavoidable realities come with very real consequences. Medical bills and prescription costs can lead to fear, bankruptcy, delayed care, and self-rationing of vital prescriptions. Recent studies found over 11% of Americans rationed their prescriptions in an effort to save costs. This rate jumped to over 33% for Americans without insurance. Meanwhile, two-thirds of all personal bankruptcies in America are connected to medical bills. That’s 530,000 families every single year.
Yet, these consequences are 100% unavoidable. America is an outlier among other developed industrial nations, and these problems are uniquely American. Every other developed nation provides affordable, guaranteed care for its citizens at a lower cost and with better outcomes. Fortunately, we already have a popular, efficient system in place, that can be expanded to cover every single American: Medicare.
The benefits of a Medicare for All system, far outweigh the costs. And even the costs are considerably less than continuing with the existing private system. Under Medicare for All every American would receive care. Co-pays, rationed care, and medical bankruptcies would cease to exist. Americans will be able to pursue early preventative care, instead of waiting until an issue became more urgent and severe. American families wouldn’t fear losing coverage with changes in employment, no more worrying about healthcare networks, and more Americans could pursue entrepreneurship. Finally, American families would have more take home money to spend on other needs such as rent, education, mortgages, childcare, etc. and invest in their families and local economies.
There are three main lines of argument against the Medicare For All system: Why should I pay for someone else’s care; It’s too expensive; and We’ll receive less innovation. The first argument, “why should I pay,” might seem like a valid concern for the American family living paycheck to paycheck, however this falls apart under any level of scrutiny. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All plan will cost middle class Americans less, cover more, eliminate co-pays, and increase take home pay through the elimination of health premiums. The real question should be directed at our current system, “why should I pay for a health insurance company’s profits?” Additionally, under the current healthcare system we already do pay for other people’s care. Anytime a patient fails to cover the cost of their bills or emergency room treatment, that lost revenue is factored into your premiums.
The second argument deals with the cost of Medicare for All. While the $20.5 trillion over the next 10 years appears daunting, it’s actually less than America currently spends and is projected to spend under the existing system. Lower cost, while covering every American.
The third argument worries about a loss of medical innovation, a field in which America dominates. However, medical innovation and research has never been a product of healthcare premiums paid to private insurance companies. Instead the largest source of funding for medical research comes from the National Institute of Health. The NIH invests nearly $39.2 billion annually, into medical research, and is completely separate from America’s healthcare system. Medicare for All would have no detrimental effect on the NIH’s budget or mission.
Iowa’s caucuses are weeks away, and the general election is coming up fast. America has made great strides in our healthcare system under the Affordable Care Act, but gaps persist and our families deserve so much more. No one in the wealthiest nation in the world should go bankrupt from medical bills. Private companies should not be allowed to deny care in the name of corporate profits, while spending millions on lobbying. This year, your healthcare is on the ballot.
Drew Kelley, Clinton
