Recently, I went to see the film “The Sound of Freedom”.
The film highlights how Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent, quit his job to rescue one girl who had been abducted from her family and sold to a rebel commune in the jungles of Colombia.
In his search for this one girl, Ballard organized a sting that ultimately rescued 54 children from a sex trafficking cartel operating in Central America. During the entirety of the film, the victims of this sex trafficking/pedophile ring are consistently referred to as victims of “human trafficking.”
While it is true that sex trafficking is a component of human trafficking of children, it is not the only form of human trafficking nor is it the most prevalent form of trafficking that targets foreign national children.
According to the U.S. Department of State’s “2022 Trafficking in Persons Report: United States” of the 1,143 foreign national children who were certified as victims of human trafficking in the United States, 25% of these children were sex trafficking victims while 68% of these underage victims were sold into labor trafficking within the United States.
Iowa is not immune to the problem of forced child labor, including the exploitation of foreign national children sold into human trafficking. A 2018 PBS Frontline episode titled “Trafficked in America” focuses on the problem of child labor trafficking, particularly the trafficking of foreign national children within the egg and food processing industries of the Midwest.
One community highlighted within this exposé is the community of Clarion, home to several egg and food processing plants.
At the time of the Frontline airing, it was estimated by public school officials in Clarion that at least 30 foreign national children were being trafficked within the small community for their labor. The population of Clarion is just over 2,700 people.
It is important to acknowledge that children, specifically foreign national children, are the most vulnerable victims of human trafficking, but it’s equally important to recognize that human trafficking isn’t all inclusive of sex trafficking.
It is entirely possible that mass produced food that we all consume has been made accessible to us through the bodily exploitation and bondage of children as young as 10 years old.
And every exploited child is worthy of our rescue efforts.
The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, as a means of integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, including advocating for an end to systemic issues that contribute to human trafficking.
If you are passionate about working towards an end to all forms of human trafficking, please consider joining the Clinton Area Anti-Trafficking Committee.
Beginning in September 2023, we will meet each month, on the first Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
If you have any questions about anti-trafficking work, please contact me at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.