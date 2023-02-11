As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, football fans are no doubt stocking up on their favorite snacks and beverages of choice to enjoy during the big game.
Those who aren’t into the game could be planning their Sunday Funday; others might be looking forward to a quiet afternoon at home with their shoes kicked off, their feet up and a glass of wine.
No matter how you plan to spend the day, CSAC wants you to be safe whenever alcohol is in the plans. Right now, that group is in the midst of promoting the Iowa Department of Public Health’s “Think Before You Drink” campaign. The group, which leads the way locally in educating about the perils of substance misuse and addiction, points to stats that indicate Americans spend over $1 billion in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl and consume around 325 million gallons of beer that day.
Binge drinking is among the dangers of the day, CSAC says. Binge drinking is defined as a pattern of alcohol consumption that brings the blood alcohol concentration level to 0.08% or more. This pattern of drinking usually corresponds to five or more drinks on a single occasion for men or four or more drinks on a single occasion for women, generally within about 2 hours, according to the CDC.
Let’s be real – that doesn’t sound like an abnormal amount of alcohol for a celebration that gets underway in the afternoon and extends into the evening. By comparison, the CDC defines heavy drinking as consuming eight or more alcoholic beverages per week for women or 15 or more alcoholic beverages per week for men.
As such, CSAC is asking people to pay attention to the amount they are drinking that day and every other day for many reasons – health and safety among them. Some of the health problems attributed to drinking are chronic diseases such as liver cirrhosis (damage to liver cells); pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas); various cancers, including liver, mouth, throat, larynx and esophagus; high blood pressure; and psychological disorders.
Safety concerns include unintentional injuries, such as motor-vehicle traffic crashes, falls, drowning, burns, and firearm injuries; violence, such as child maltreatment, homicide, and suicide; and harm to a developing fetus if a woman drinks while pregnant, such as fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.
And of course, alcohol use disorders also are a real possibility over time. A severe alcohol use disorder, previously known as alcohol dependence or alcoholism, is a chronic disease. Some of the signs and symptoms of a severe alcohol use disorder could include an inability to limit drinking, continuing to drink despite personal or professional problems, needing to drink more to get the same effect and wanting a drink so badly you can’t think of anything else.
Also, be aware that according to the CDC, one standard drink is equivalent to a 12-ounce beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a drink with one shot of liquor. If your drinks are larger or stronger, count them as more than one drink.
It’s not difficult to see awareness is a major part of this campaign. Ask yourself: How often do you drink? How much at a time? What is the reason behind taking a drink, or two or more?
There is another way to do a self-awareness check: Just go to https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/CheckYourDrinking/index.html and take the quiz that asks you such questions. It could point you to changing your habits or at least being more self aware of how alcohol plays a role in your life.
And it truly could be a way to help you think before you drink.
