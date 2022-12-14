As the Christmas holiday approaches, Clinton High School wants to make a difference in the local community and is asking residents to help.
The high school is now a collection point for a campaign titled "Holiday Help for the Homeless" and is asking for donations of canned food; personal hygiene items such as soap, deodorant and toothpaste; blankets; gloves; and scarves.
All donations must be dropped off at Clinton High School's front office by Dec. 19. Items will be given to homeless shelters and in-transition programs.
The Gateway area is no stranger to homelessness and hunger. Thank you to CHS for its work in making a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.