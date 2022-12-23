Imagine being told your upcoming surgery must be delayed because of a lack of donor blood. Or that because of a diminished donor supply, there is not enough blood available to give to your loved one during an emergency situation.
While donations tend fall this time of year, the need for emergency blood does not diminish during the holidays. That worries the blood provider for the Gateway area, ImpactLife, which is putting out a call for donors.
Citing projections of a 20% decrease in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, ImpactLife is urging all eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood and help avoid critically low blood inventories.
ImpactLife, which was formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, says the final weeks of the year are challenging because many groups are unable to schedule mobile blood drives and donors become busy with holiday events and travel. Yet there are still opportunities to give blood at community blood drives and donation centers across the blood center’s service region.
To set up a time to donate to ImpactLife, call 1-800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or use the Blood Center’s mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.
When trauma patients need blood, they need it within minutes, and dozens of units could be needed to save one patient. It’s important to keep blood components stocked and ready to transfuse.
Let’s all do our part to make sure it is there when needed.
