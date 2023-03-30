Way back when, the Clinton Herald Editorial Board would use this space weekly to list what at that time we called “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down.”
Basically, it was a list of achievements and accomplishments from throughout the Gateway area. Those were the Thumbs Up part of the list. Of course, the Thumbs Down were quick hits of something the board didn’t like.
Even though it’s been a while since we’ve run such a list on an ongoing basis, we’ve noticed that there are so many good things going on in the community that it’s time to bring it back. The list is a great way for readers to quickly catch up on the good things going on here and to direct some extra attention to people in the news. There will be some Thumbs Down along the way; it’s only natural.
While many of these are ideas generated from discussions, feel free to send us items to add to this list by emailing to cbielema@clintonherald.com.
With that, here is our list today:
Thumbs Up
- To Mardell Mommsen-Flippin, Clinton Community College registrar. She is being recognized with the PTK Honor Society’s prestigious Distinguished College Administrator Award at this year’s annual convention in April. Also to be recognized will be Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly. He will receive the PTK Society’s Paragon Award. April is the perfect time for these recognitions as it is Community College Month.
- To local artist Gabi Torres, who has earned special recognition at the Governor’s Arts Awards program as an emerging arts leader in Iowa. Gabi specializes in creating large-scale, vibrant abstract paintings that focus on themes of balance and connectivity.
- Clinton High School junior Juliana Clark, who presented a donation to Information Referral & Assistance Services director Regan Michaelsen in the amount of $4,425.47 at Monday’s Clinton School Board meeting. The donation was raised from the second year of Clark’s “Be The Change: Packing Our Pantries” coin drive held throughout the school district as a social impact initiative that’s part of her role as Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen. The first year of the initiative raised a donation of $6,162.49, which was presented to Michaelsen last April.
- To the Clinton High School Speech Team. Nine of the team’s 18 events received a Division I rating at the North Scott State Contest. Congratulations to Rhys Bostic, Sophia Petersen, Marcus Steen, Juliana Clark, Jeremy Galloway, Norah Balk, Mason Luckritz, and Oscar Spurgeon. Special congratulations to Sophia Petersen for being nominated as an AlI-State Performer in Acting.
Nine thousand students started competition at the district level; Sophia is one of 400 in the state to be selected to appear at the University of Northern Iowa.
Commented
