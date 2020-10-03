When driving around the city of Clinton at night, you can spot them – a red porch light glowing in the darkness, or a yard light that throws a red hue into the night sky.
They stand silent, but their presence is like a shout in the night. ‘Never forget,” is their unified message.
The red lights that stand out after nightfall tether us to a dark day in Clinton’s history, reminding us of the Jan. 5, 2019 death of Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette.
Hosette was killed in the line of duty while fighting a fire that led to an explosion at Clinton’s Archer Daniels Midland plant. Clinton firefighter Adam Cain was seriously injured.
Shared remembrances of Hosette’s life and service will happen today – the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Clinton Fire Department are asking residents to turn on red lights to honor him and other firefighters who have lost their lives while protecting the public. And at 9 a.m. Sunday, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6Mq4Xp5roY to see “America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters”, a video presentation that will honor firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019.
Since Hosette’s death nearly two years ago, the Clinton Fire Department purchased a firetruck that bears Hosette’s badge number. City plans call for the installation of a fallen police and firefighter monument that will memorialize him and his sacrifice for decades to come. And today, we will flip on our red bulbs as a reminder of his ultimate sacrifice.
