Remember the story of the Little Red Hen who sought help from fellow farm animals in growing wheat and baking bread. When she asked who will help, the other animals said "not I" – but we’ll help eat the bread.
Fast-forward: Inauguration Day 2021
President Biden, Democratic Senators and Representatives and the American people inherited:
• a deadly, out of control pandemic.
• a declining economy.
• decreasing wages/benefits and lost pensions.
• tax cuts for the wealthy.
• voter suppression and censorship.
• attacks on healthcare and reproductive rights.
Honoring his campaign promises, President Biden enlisted the help of the House and Senate to rebuild the economy and improve the lives of all Americans by:
• introducing the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
• reducing child poverty with the child tax credit.
• creating good-paying jobs (6.4 million+ to date).
• administering over 510 million doses of vaccine.
When President Biden asked for help in making things better, the replies were:
• "Not I" from Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst, Rep. Hinson, Rep. Miller-Meeks, and the GOP.
• "I will," replied Rep. Cindy Axne.
Guess who falsely claim credit for $829.1 million in federal funds coming to Iowa courtesy of President Biden and the Democratic House and Senate? Yep…Senators Grassley and Ernst, Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks, the GOP, and Governor Reynolds. They offered no help; they just said no.
The legislators who voted no should not be making decisions for Iowans. We need to elect true leaders in the mid-term elections, not obstructionists.
Julie Ann Neely,
Delmar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.