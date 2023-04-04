In 1999, the tragic events at Columbine High School changed the national narrative about school safety. Prior to that event, it was inconceivable that any human would consider the needless action of a mass shooting.
Unfortunately, mass shooting events have become part of our culture in this country. Recent events demonstrate that mass shootings can happen anywhere, in malls, theaters and clubs, and in urban, suburban, rural and even private schools.
Law enforcement has learned a lot about response to these events. In January, the Clinton School District central administration and building principals took part with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the Clinton Police Department, the Clinton Fire Department, and other county agencies in full-day training in the best response to violent incident events.
The training provides a model framework for use by school personnel, law enforcement, fire, and EMS to manage violent event response to improve time to threat neutralization, medical intervention, survivability of victims, and reunification of students to parents.
Much of the training in January defined structure of communication in a violent school event, the defined roles and responsibilities of emergency responders in the order that they arrive on the scene, and the role of school personnel at the incident scene, staging, and the reunification site. Exercises were done as table-top exercises with an amount of probability involved (throwing dice to determine the next set of circumstances).
Clinton Community Schools train staff and students (age appropriate) with strategies to stay safe, such as ALICE or Run, Hide, Fight. Again, these strategies have evolved with time as law enforcement has learned from previous events.
Also, every school in the Clinton District has a secured entrance, security cameras inside and out, and perimeter lighting. The Governor has dedicated $100 million in federal pandemic relief funds towards additional school security infrastructure this year, a total of $50,000 per school building. However, none of this money can be used for human resource security, such as school resource officers or campus security guards.
So what is the next step? I believe the next step is a screening process much like airports, courthouses, and the Capitol in Des Moines for middle schools and high schools. In order for this to effectively happen without increasing classroom sizes for teachers, I would suggest the following ideas:
The state creates a separate funding category for human resources for school security. This would hopefully fund a school resource officer for every school building in the state of Iowa along with campus security to monitor school entrances much like an airport.
If the state does not want to fund school security, allow local control of school districts to use the Management Fund to pay for human resources for school security. The Management Fund is separate from the General Fund that competes with teacher positions. This way districts do not have to choose between a teacher and a school resource officer. The Management Fund is used to manage risk and pay for any liability of the school district. Providing security for schools to keep staff and students safe is a legitimate risk-management investment that will prevent additional liability for taxpayers. This way districts do not have to choose between a teacher and a school resource officer.
Recent statistics from the CDC show that gun violence is the number one cause of death for children in our nation. One-third of those deaths is by suicide. Another critical piece of the puzzle is adequate funding for mental health first-aid training, AEA mental health services for school districts, college loan forgiveness payments for new mental health professionals and investments in therapeutic classrooms for students with severe needs.
All of these investments are in the Governor’s budget for 2023-24 with no funding increase compared to the current year. With such high student needs and unimaginable consequences of ignoring them, this is the time to increase Iowa’s investment in our students.
School safety should be the top priority of the state legislature. Please encourage State Senator Chris Cournoyer, House Representative Tom Determann, and House Representative Norlin Mommsen to support expanding funding for human resources in school security and mental health.
Gary DeLacy is superintendent of the Clinton School District.
