“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. -- Benjamin Franklin, a Founding Father of the United States.
October was first declared National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in 2011. Since then, October has been a time to highlight the vital role of substance abuse prevention in both individuals and within the community.
National Substance Abuse Prevention Month is also celebrated to remember those who have lost their lives to substance abuse, to acknowledge those in recovery, as well as the children, parents, family, and friends supporting them.
You may be asking yourself exactly what substance abuse prevention entails and how does it work in Clinton County? Simply put – prevention specialists work with individuals and communities to provide the knowledge and skills needed to make healthy choices and they work to improve the environments that people live in to make healthy choices the easiest choices.
The state of Iowa, as well as the entire nation, is currently facing many challenges regarding alcohol, tobacco, opioids, marijuana and other drugs. A lot of places focus solely on drug treatment and recovery programs. To be truly effective, we as a community, need to start with the prevention of these health problems. At the Area Substance Abuse Council, prevention for substance abuse, treatment for substance use disorders and supportive systems for individuals in recovery are available.
ASAC is implementing the Strategic Initiatives to Prevent Drug Overdoses grant in Clinton County. An important goal of the SIPDO grant is reducing licit (not forbidden by law) and illicit (forbidden by law) drug deaths by using data to monitor emerging trends and direct prevention activities for both licit and illicit opioids and other substances. The SIPDO grant is also intended to strengthen state and local capacity to respond to the drug overdose crisis.
Prevention specialists at ASAC under the SIPDO grant work closely with healthcare providers, law enforcement, first responders and other members of the community to reduce unsafe exposure to opioids. They also coordinate with public safety and community-based partners to rapidly identify overdose threats, reverse overdoses, link people to effective treatment and reduce the harms associated with licit and illicit drugs.
Partnering with the media in Clinton County, “Your Life Iowa” resources are also shared to increase public awareness about the risks of opioids as well as reducing the stigma surrounding dependence through campaigns like See the Person, Not the Addiction.
ASAC provides free and paid trainings and other resources for groups and individuals. If you are interested in a training, please contact the ASAC Prevention Office at (319) 390-4611 or prevention@asac.us. ASAC’s project is funded by the Iowa Department of Public Health, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Liz Buchholz is a prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council.
