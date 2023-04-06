Welcome to our second installment of “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” – the Clinton Herald’s weekly roundup of achievements and accomplishments from throughout the Gateway area. With that, here is today’s list:
Thumbs Up
• To all the residents, family, friends and volunteers who showed up to Charlotte, Grand Mound and nearby Clinton County towns to help clear debris and clean up after Friday night’s tornado and high winds. It’s great to know that when our local communities face a loss, their residents won’t have to go through it alone.
• To Valley Bluff Townhomes developers who recently celebrated completion of phases one and two of their townhomes in Clinton’s west end. It’s no secret Clinton continues to need new housing, and Valley Bluff’s $30 million investment in the community will assist in providing it.
• To Howes and Jefferies Realtors, a Clinton company that on April 13 will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The real-estate firm is the product of two families who, for generations, served the Clinton community in the real-estate business.
• To Cody Gravert, who won the Camanche Elementary School Spelling Bee. This is the first step in the Scripps National Spelling Bee contest. Second, third and fourth grade students participated. He earned the opportunity to compete at the Quad-Cities Regional Spelling Bee at Augustana College. Hunter Bray finished second and Brantley Weller finished third.
